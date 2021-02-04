West Ohio Food Bank reschedules Celina food distribution to February 5th

The West Ohio Food Bank is planning around the upcoming cold temperatures by moving up their distribution day in Mercer County.
Friday, February 5th, the West Ohio Food Bank will be holding their monthly food distribution in Celina. It was originally planned for Tuesday the 9th, but the food bank decided to move the date up in order to avoid people having to come out in the extreme cold temperatures next week. The location will remain the same at the old Galleria lot on East Wayne Street in Celina.
The distribution will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, you can head to http://www.westohiofoodbank.org/.