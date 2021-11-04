The West Ohio Food Bank is still working to help families put food on the table this year.
With winter arriving in West Central Ohio, the need for food does not stop, according to the West Ohio Food Bank.
Food items needed the most during the winter months include canned food, as well as boxed meals.
The food bank states that the need for food is always continuous throughout the year.
"There is a continuous need that is always out there regardless of how the economy is, there are always situations that puts a person in a situation where they need to get that food relief," said Tommie Harner, CEO of the West Ohio Food Bank. "It's very important to continue donating, we try to promote financial donations more so than food, but of course, we welcome either."
The West Ohio Food Bank is located at 1380 East Kibby Street in Lima, Ohio.