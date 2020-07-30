West Ohio Food Bank teams up to give away produce

The West Ohio Food Bank was out Thursday afternoon at Citizens National Bank in Elida giving away fresh produce.
The food bank teamed up with iHeartMedia and Citizens National Bank to give away the produce. Cars lined up in the parking lot to receive their package of goods. They handed out pallets of not only produce, but also crackers, cookies, coffee, and milk. The food giveaway was made possible by the USDA Farmers to Family Food Box, who buys food from distributors that were affected by the closure of restaurants and other food service businesses and distribute them to food banks to help out people in need during the pandemic. The manager of the bank’s branch spoke to us about partnering with the food bank.
Becky Spieles, the manager of the Lima and Elida Citizens National Bank branches said, “We are very excited to partner with the West Ohio Food Bank. This is our first opportunity that we have been able to share it with them, and there is a lot of people out there right now that are really needing help, and we’re just very glad to be a part of it.”
You can find out more about the West Ohio Foodbank on their website, http://www.westohiofoodbank.org/