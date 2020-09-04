West side of Lima enforcement results in over 300 traffic stops in two weeks

For the last two weeks in August, the Lima Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Allen County Sheriff’s Office collaborated to tighten up enforcement on the west side of Lima.
The result? Over 200 citations and 120 warnings dished out to motorists. The areas of Cable Road, Elida Road, Allentown Road, and Market Street were monitored. The takeaway they are looking at is that there were 20 minor crashes.
"We work very well with our local law enforcement partners," Lt. Tim Grigsby said of OSHP Lima Post. "We communicate very well. We try to put people in the best place to be, the most proactive and the most efficient with the resources that we have. We have to back each other up, so. It wasn’t a surprise that we were successful in this. And the main thing that there were no serious injury crashes during that time.
Most citations involved speeding, reckless driving, or failing to yield. 20 people were cited for driving without a license and arrests were made for impaired driving and drug possession.
Grigsby says the point of the enforcement was educating drivers on safer practices and paying attention in high traffic areas. Because that is what they are expecting this labor day weekend.
"We’re seeing a lot more traffic already, just here in the last couple of days," said Sgt. Alec Coil of OHSP Lima Post. "And so we’re anticipating a lot of interstate travel and within the nearby county radius here."
With the travel, OSHP has seen an issue with speeding much more frequently this year. Over 2200 citations have been given for people in Ohio driving over 100 mph. Grigsby says with traffic getting close to what it was pre-pandemic, it’s even more of a concern.
"It’s dangerous," said Grigsby. "It’s not a question of if it’s going to cause a crash, it’s when. And when it does, when you’re over 100 mph the results are never good."
This holiday coincides with the "Drive Sober, Get Pulled Over" campaign. OSHP will have increased patrol monitoring drunk driving and Labor Day travel. They ask drivers to buckle up, focus on the road, and set up a designated driver if drinking.