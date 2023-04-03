Press Release from Western Governors University Ohio: Western Governors University Ohio (WGU Ohio) will celebrate National Teacher Appreciation Week May 8-12 by offering two scholarship programs for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in teaching.
“Now more than ever, our schools need dedicated educators who will make an amazing impact on their students and in their communities,” said Dr. Stacey Ludwig Johnson, WGU Senior Vice President and Executive Dean of the School of Education. “We’re thrilled to offer these special scholarships to help education professionals grow in their fields, and to pursue their academic and professional dreams.”
Each WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or to assist aspiring teachers in obtaining the required credentials for a rewarding future career as an educator.
In addition to the WGU Loves Teachers Scholarship, the university is offering a new Education Support Professionals Scholarship that may be applied toward any of WGU’s Teachers College degree programs leading to teacher licensure. This scholarship, worth up to $5,000, is a unique opportunity for paraprofessionals currently working in K-12 schools to receive funds toward tuition, plus a stipend for student teaching.
WGU Ohio currently has 1,445 students enrolled in its teaching programs, and has awarded 3,170 degrees. By providing competency-based, flexible, online degree programs, and low, flat-rate tuition, WGU Ohio students progress through their courses as soon as they demonstrate mastery of a subject. This enables them to learn while working and graduate with less debt than their peers.