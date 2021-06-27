Westgate Charity Car Show delivers good times for a good cause

Cherry rides tricked-out trucks, and military vehicles of all sizes are just some of the reasons why the Westgate Charity Car Show is so special.
This is the 13th year for the event, and nearly 300 vehicles were on hand for people to take a good look at following the opening ceremony. While there will be awards handed out to some of the vehicles, the real winners are the charities that the event gives back to, including the Veterans Food Pantry, Crossroads Crisis Center, and Westgate Lanes program to help needy kids. The annual event brings people from all around to admire the hard work that car lovers put into their vehicles.
“I think everybody, especially after last year everybody was looking forward to something they could do outside and all together and enjoy begin people,” says John Waller, Westgate Charity Car Show. “As people, we need to be together and this helps do that.”
The multiple charities will be presented their checks from the money raised during the car show in a couple of weeks.