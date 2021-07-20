Westgate Charity Car Show supports local charities

It was a day of giving as proceeds from the annual “Westgate Charity Car Show” were distributed.
Seven area organizations receiving money from the event that was held back in June when hundreds came out to support the charity show. Organizers are thankful for the turnout and are grateful to provide $5,000 to local agencies that are helping the community.
Melissa Waller, the Charity Car Show treasurer explains, “Everything that we do all year long is to have the car show. To bring in money so we can donate to our local charities and everything we do goes and stays local. It doesn’t go anywhere but Lima.”
Organizers say next year will be bigger and better and they hope to get some corporate sponsors involved.