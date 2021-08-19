Westgate Lanes to host bowling fundraiser event

A local organization is taking over Westgate next month for one of their biggest fundraisers.
Allen County’s Bowl For Kids' Sake event is a great way for the community to spend a night out at the bowling alley and help out Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Central Ohio.
The organization helps connect youth in our community to adult mentors to help the kids reach their full potential in life. The fundraiser will include two games of bowling, and a chance to win a variety of prizes with different raffles. The organization says fundraisers like these is what helps make sure the program keeps running.
Fran Biaglow, the executive assistant at Big Brothers Big Sisters says, “Big Brothers Big Sisters, we actually rely on the fundraisers, grants and donations from the community to run our programs and our agency. We can’t do it without the support of our community and it’s really great to see people come out and support our agency and what we do.”
Bowl For Kids' Sake will be held on Saturday, September 11th and the Westgate Lanes. For more information, find Big Brothers Big Sisters on Facebook.