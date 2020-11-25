LIMA, Ohio - Grab the rain gear today as showers will stick with us for much of the day. Temperatures will gradually warm into the 50s during the afternoon with a south breeze at 10-20 mph. The travel forecast around the region shows inclement weather over the central U.S. down to the South. Isolated severe storms may occur from Cincinnati, Indianapolis, southward to Nashville and Birmingham.
Expect scattered showers to continue tonight, with the possibility of a thunderstorm or two this evening. Showers will taper to patchy drizzle by daybreak Thursday. Patchy drizzle may linger during the morning hours on Thanksgiving, but we should be dry for the afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy with highs in the lower 50s.
Some sunshine will return to the forecast by Friday through the weekend! Our warmest day will be Friday when highs reach the 50s, then we see a slight cool-down Saturday behind a weak frontal passage. We should briefly return to the lower 50s again Sunday.
Big changes are possible next week. Right now, the models show a low pressure lifting out of the Gulf and tracking into the Ohio Valley region Monday. At the same time, another system is diving southeast out of Canada which will bring in the colder air. Those two systems will eventually "phase" into one potent storm system, and where/when that phase occurs will have a big impact on what happens locally. Stay close to the forecast through the weekend as we start to get a better handle.