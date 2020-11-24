LIMA, Ohio - Our Tuesday is starting off cloudy and cold, and temperatures will be slow to warm through the day. We are tracking a weak wave of precipitation to our west over Indiana. This will bring us a chance for a few light showers or brief snow/sleet from mid-morning through mid-afternoon before exiting to the north. Highs do eventually reach the middle 40s late this afternoon and early evening.
Expect generally dry weather this evening through much of the night before widespread rain builds in toward daybreak. Wednesday will be a wet day with rain showers and even a chance for a thunderstorm. Milder air will lift in with highs reaching the 50s.
All indications are that the rain should exit east by Thanksgiving morning, and we expect a generally dry day. It will still look gloomy with cloudy skies, but at least temperatures will be in the lower 50s.
Better weather arrives for Black Friday with some sun returning and highs in the middle 50s. Overall, we have a good looking weekend with some sun and highs in the upper 40s Saturday and Sunday. After the weekend, winter looks to come in full force. There are indications a storm system may develop somewhere across the Eastern U.S. around late Sunday-Monday as the northern and southern jet stream try to phase. We will at least mention a chance for snow on Monday (whether flurries or something more is to be determined, but check back). It appears most of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s for highs, with lows in the low to mid 20s.