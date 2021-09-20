Unsettled weather is expected through midweek as a strong cold front moves into the area. The heavier, widespread rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures will drop roughly 20° behind the cold front midweek!
Our Monday will be cloudy and a bit damp. There will be dry hours today, but plan for a few scattered showers to dot the radar through the day, most likely late morning into late afternoon. Highs should fall just shy of 80°.
Rain showers are forecast to taper off after sunset, with generally dry weather for a good part of the night. Some light showers are forecast to return just before sunrise on Tuesday.
Tuesday brings more scattered coverage of showers, along with some thunderstorms possible as well. Again, there will be several periods of the day without rain.
Rain will become widespread later Tuesday evening, with heavy rainfall potential overnight Tuesday through the first half of Wednesday. Rain should become lighter by Wednesday afternoon and evening, but much of the day will be soggy.
Temperatures are going to fall dramatically. After near 80° Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 50s Wednesday afternoon. Winds will be breezy, making for a very raw day. A pot of chili may be a wise choice for dinner!!
Although September has been a dry month, that deficit will be wiped away and replaced with a surplus. Widespread rainfall of 2 to 3" appears likely, but there will likely be spots as high as 3-4". The rain should fall over a long enough window to avoid any "major" issues, but no doubt lowland and poor drainage areas will see standing water.
FINALLY, there is good news for the end of the week. The shower chances will taper off on Thursday, with another cool day in the 60s. Friday is the pick of the week with bright, sunny skies and near 70°! Rain chances do return for the first half of the weekend as a system dives south out of Canada.