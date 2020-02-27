What Governor DeWine and local health officials want you to know about the Coronavirus

As information continues to flood the media about the Coronavirus, the potential for unfounded fears surrounding the virus begin in Ohio, but the state is remaining proactive in the outbreak.
Governor Mike DeWine held a press conference that should put a halt to some of those fears of the virus spreading through Ohio. As of right now, dangers of the virus are not nearly as high in the United States, and especially in Ohio, than they are overseas, but DeWine wants people to keep a close watch on how COVID-19 evolves.
"All Ohioans, all Ohioans must have a sense of urgency about this emerging health threat," says DeWine.
DeWine says that the federal, state, and local governments work hard together to prevent the virus from spreading further, and there has been no confirmed case in Ohio this far. The director of Ohio's Health Department, Amy Action, says they are fully prepared for if and when that day does come.
"While we might not know exactly where it might spread first or where the one case in Ohio might occur, we really know what to do about it when it happens. So, I want to let Ohioans know that this system is working," says Action.
While the government is doing their part in preventing the spread of the virus, they're also asking for the public to do theirs by reviewing any infectious disease plans your business or school might have. While you're at home, the Allen County Health Department says there are three things you need to do to combat the virus: stay informed, be prepared, and be protected. Following that advice is key to fighting the virus if you do get infected.
"Public Health has been on high alert since this first started," says Kathy Luhn, Allen County Health Commissioner. "The risk to people in Ohio is still low and that's I think what people need to keep in mind. So, be aware of it, start planning, but don't get too worried."
As far as being informed, you're advised to check reliable sources like the CDC website or the Ohio Department of Health. Lastly, make sure you are taking those days off if you're sick and continue to wash your hands to stay protected.