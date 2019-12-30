With Christmas behind us you may be wondering "what do we do now with those Christmas trees?"
For those people in Lima, it'll be a simple process to get rid of your Christmas tree. Rumpke will collect your trees to re-purpose them. Make sure you take off all your ornaments first. Then all you have to do is place it outside on the curb with your garbage. On your scheduled pick up day, crews will pick it up with the rest of the garbage. Something to keep in mind is pick up days will be pushed back with Wednesday being a holiday.
"Normally it'll go away on the day of your normal garbage," said Mike Caprella, Utilities director for City of Lima. "If for some reason they don't get it that day, they'll be there to pick it up shortly after. But if you put your live tree out with your garbage can, it should go away on the day of your pickup."
Caprella says they will also collect artificial trees that you wish to throw out too.