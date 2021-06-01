What to keep in mind as COVID health orders lift in Ohio

"About this time last year, we were talking about it being the end of the beginning, and now hopefully we're at the beginning of the end," said Kathy Luhn, Allen County Health Commissioner.
After nearly a year of the mask mandate and other COVID health orders, the state of Ohio has reached the point where those orders will be lifted. That means for many places and events here in the state, people will be able to enter without needing to wear a mask inside.
Recently, some businesses have initially allowed vaccinated individuals to drop their masks, like the Save A Lot on Cole Street. They say they're excited to see people's smiling faces again and are not completely done with some of the procedures that started during the pandemic.
"We still do the social distancing six feet apart, we still do temperature checks for all of our employees, and we do manual sprays and wipe downs of all door handles and anything that’s touched by any adult or child," said Steven Gilroy, store manager.
With those health orders ending, it might be tempting to get rid of those masks, but Allen County Public Health says that you might want to keep them handy, as businesses and events will still have that option to require people to mask up.
"Businesses and events should be thinking about who will be attending," said Luhn. "For instance - if it’s aimed at children who are too young to be vaccinated, they may want to encourage people to wear masks. The elderly and if there’s volunteers were helping those who may be compromised, that would make sense for them to still wear a mask."
The health department also stresses that COVID-19 is still out there; people should continue to make healthful decisions to keep themselves and others safe, especially those who have chosen not to or cannot receive the vaccine.
"People need to stay informed and know what’s happening in their area, or if you’re traveling, to have a good idea of what things are looking like where you're going, what you need to do to be there," said Luhn. "Consider keeping on those masks, and healthy habits - stay home if you’re sick, wash your hands, cover your coughs, and sanitize surfaces."