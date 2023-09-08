What to know about Peptic Ulcer Disease

CLEVELAND, OH (CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Famed Musician Bruce Springsteen is postponing the remainder of his September shows after being diagnosed with peptic ulcer disease. For some, the condition may be caused by a bacteria called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).
Doctors say peptic ulcer disease occurs when open sores, or ulcers, form in the stomach or the first part of the small intestine. It can often go undiagnosed since a person may not experience any symptoms. However, when they do, they could have a burning or gnawing feeling in their stomach, bloating, heartburn, nausea, or vomiting. Doctors add when making a diagnosis, there are different tests available, including an endoscopy, breath test, or stool test. There are also many treatment options available.
"We have fantastic treatments for peptic ulcer disease. It's actually incredibly responsive to therapy," stated Dr. Scott Gabbard, Cleveland Clinic. "Obviously, if you're found to have H. Pylori, then the treatment course is a 14-day course of antibiotics, plus an anti-blocking medicine and that heals the majority of peptic ulcers due to H.Pylori."
Doctor Gabbard says for those who develop peptic ulcer disease from another cause, like using NSAIDs, then the course of treatment would be different – but it's still just as effective. With that being said, it's best to consult with your physician.