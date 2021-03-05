What will it take to lift health orders in Ohio?

“When Ohio gets down to 50 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, all health orders in the state will come off,” says Gov. Mike DeWine.
But what will it take to reach the 50 new cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks? If we base this on Ohio's population in 2019 of 11.7 million that means 5,850 cases over a two-week period or less than 418 new cases per day. According to The COVID Tracking Project, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Ohio went from 2,353 new cases per day on February 17th to 1,801 new cases per day on March 3rd.
West Central Ohio has already started seeing improvement with Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, and Shelby counties dropping from red to orange on the alert level map on March 4th. Allen and Auglaize counties have been consistently at the red level since October of 2020, mercer even longer. There are still 76 of Ohio's 88 counties that are at the red level and considered "high incidence" by the CDC.
But to keep us on this path, Governor DeWine has this advice. “Our path back is by continuing forward, by wearing that mask and getting that vaccine. While no one will be forced to take the vaccine, the more of us that can get vaccinated and the quicker we can get that done, the more complete will be our victory and the more confidently we can put this all behind us.”