What will sporting events look like when they return

We are all eager to see the return of sporting events, but what will they look like when they return?
When the NBA postponed the season on the night of March 11th, all major sports in the United States followed suit by postponing their season. Leagues have gotten creative over the past couple of months to fill the void of sports by having virtual sporting events that are aired on TV, or having the NFL draft over zoom. As businesses are starting to open back up, how will sporting events resume and what will stadiums look like when they do? We chatted with an Ohio Northern University professor to find out.
Robert Carrothers, a Sociology Professor at ONU said, "I really think the new normal for the foreseeable future is going to be either an empty arena or limited fan games. They may try to figure out ways to work around that. You saw the NFL trying to use Zoom to try and get fan reaction to things and stuff like that."
NASCAR will be the first major American sport to return, hosting a race at Darlington on May 17th with no fans in attendance.