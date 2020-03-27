What you need to know when severe weather strikes

Severe weather can strike us at any time, even at night while we are sleeping. So, it’s critical to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and to understand what the alerts mean.
A watch is issued when conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur, and this is the time to get prepared and have a plan if severe weather strikes. A warning is issued when severe weather is imminent or occurring. This is the time to implement your severe weather plan and seek shelter right away. Just remember that a watch means to prepare, warning means take action.
Let's discuss the best ways to receive severe weather alerts. NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) recommends having at least 2 ways of receiving warnings because no technology is 100% reliable. At home, your best way is through an NOAA weather radio. They are very easy to program, and they will sound a very loud alarm that will wake you up when it counts in the middle of the night.
Your cell phone is another great way to receive alerts, especially when you are on the go. Most cell phones now have the capability of getting automatic alerts when a warning is issued, through the national weather service. You will get an instant alert sent to your phone. Also, you can opt-in to receive alerts for your specific location. Plus can always tune-in to Your Hometown Stations to keep you informed when severe weather strikes.