Whirlpool in Findlay temporarily closing because presumed case of COVID-19

The Findlay Whirlpool Plant has temporarily closed because one of the employees was diagnosed with a presumed case of COVID-19. The Findlay Courier is reporting that the company is calling this a cautionary move. The company will be looking at any other employees that may have come in contact with the individual and begin a deep clean of the plant according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Whirlpool says they are working with local health authorities to provide the necessary support for their colleague.