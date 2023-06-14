Why blood donations are needed year-round

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - June 14th is Blood Donor Day and if you have never donated blood before, it's worth considering. Doctors are concerned about the supply.
According to the Red Cross, every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or platelets. The most common type of blood requested by hospitals is Type O. For those who've never donated, the blood donation process is relatively simple. After you do registration and go over your health history, a medical professional will hook you up for the blood draw – which typically takes 8-to-10 minutes. If you're donating platelets, red cells, or plasma, it can take up to 2 hours. Doctors have some advice for those who may be nervous to donate.
"There are a lot of people out there who are afraid of needles, so understandable it can be a scary event to undertake. But it is safe, it's very simple, it's relatively painless -- you'll feel a little pinch. It only takes a few minutes and again it can be lifesaving for someone who needs a transfusion," explained Dr. Tom Waters, Cleveland Clinic.
To find a blood drive near you, you can call your local hospital or visit the Red Cross website.