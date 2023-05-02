Why flossing your teeth may impact your heart health

(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - Flossing your teeth can sometimes feel like a chore, but it's an important part of dental hygiene and – believe it or not -- heart health.
Research shows the association could be due in part to periodontal, or gum, disease leading to inflammation and bacteria in the heart. With that being said, doctors say the risk really depends on the person. Some people who barely floss or brush and have no problems whatsoever, whereas others can have the smallest amount of plaque and go on to experience major complications. Doctors add they can also tell when someone isn't flossing. For example, they may have bleeding or swollen gums, loose teeth, lots of plaque buildup, cavities, bad breath, and gum recession. So, what can someone do to help prevent that?
"I think a lot of people are never taught how to properly floss and what kind of floss to use, so at one of these visits, we can work with you and show you how to do it. And then just make it part of your daily routine. I say it's really good to floss once a day, so ideally you do it at night before you go to bed," explained Dr. Sasha Ross, Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ross says there are other products available that may help if you have trouble flossing, like using a water pick or specialized brushes that can clean between teeth.