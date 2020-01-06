Why shouldn't you abbreviate 2020 on legal documents

In case you haven't seen it circling social media, there's something you should be doing with official documents this year to avoid any fraud.

The Better Business Bureau is advising a particular practice for any legal documents such as checks, income taxes and more. While writing out the date you want to be sure not to abbreviate the year "2020." If you just write '20', scammers could fill in the remaining two numbers to make documents look like "2019" or "2021". Troubles that could come would be a check cashed twice or any fraudulent legal issues. The BBB says this hasn't been seen yet but to be aware of.

"We're not saying there's any scams out there right now," Cheryl Parson said, president of the West Central Ohio BBB. "This is just precautionary to let you know there could be. There's a lot of things that could happen with that. So, to keep everything legal, to keep yourself safe, no identity theft or anything, use the '2020'."

Parson encourages people to continue to monitor credit scores, bank accounts, and things like that.

