(CLEVELAND CLINIC) - If you've ever found yourself getting a migraine from staring at a screen too long, you're not alone. Doctors say it's a common problem.
Part of the reason why is because many migraine sufferers have "photosensitivity" to light. So the combination of staring at a bright screen plus the overhead lights in a room can become a trigger. Doctors say staring at screens – especially for long periods of time – can also cause headaches, which are much less debilitating than migraines. But of course, are just as uncomfortable to deal with. So what can someone do to help prevent these kinds of issues? Doctors recommend adjusting the lights in the room you're in, if possible, and also taking frequent breaks. And that doesn't mean getting off your computer and then switching to your phone – you should be taking a complete break from screens. That same advice applies in the evenings after work too.
"I think really if we can moderate the amount as well and really minimize screen time, phone time, especially in the 1-2 hours before someone goes to sleep, I think that will make a tremendous difference," suggested Dr. Emad Estemalik, Cleveland Clinic.
Doctors say another tip to consider is getting your eyesight checked to make sure you are wearing the right lenses, and don't have any other eye issues that could be contributing to migraines.