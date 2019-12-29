Will Auglaize County Sheriff's office get a budget increase in 2020

The Auglaize County commissioners are working on getting their budget in place for 2020. One area that could see an increase in the Auglaize County Sheriff's office. Sheriff Al Solomon has requested around a $200,000 increase to next year's budget for a new deputy and other equipment upgrades. The sheriff's office is the largest expense in the Commissioners general fund budget. In 2019, the sheriff's office was allocated $5.6 million out of the $18.5 million total budget.
"We’ve got a good sheriff and he’s very business-oriented and he realizes that the taxpayers are paying his expenses," says commissioner Don Regula. "But he did ask for a new deputy and stuff and hopefully we can maybe provide some services to the sheriff this year.”
The commissioners are looking at voting on the 2020 budget in the near future.