Will Lima be able to open playgrounds?

Governor Mike DeWine's announcement on Thursday of the opening of many family-oriented venues may have made parents happy, but it may not be that simple.
These venues have no specific guidelines and must follow the Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines handed down from the governor. In Lima, the Parks and Recreation Department is scratching their head to figure out how to open the city’s 11 playgrounds under those guidelines. Questioning - how do you assure a 6-foot distance on playground equipment or handle sanitizing it every hour? They are using what they are calling “SEL”- Is it safe for the public? Is it economical? Can they logistically make it happen? These three questions will weigh heavily in making decisions about their facilities along with the resources available.
Parks and Recreation Director Rick Stolly adds, “It’s a strain on us right now with some of the furloughs and some of the cutbacks the city is experiencing. We are doing the best we can with the resources we have available to make that opportunity for the community the best and the safest it can be.”
Stolly says that when and if they get more guidance they will have a better idea if they will be able to open the city playgrounds and splash pads.