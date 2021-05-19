Will normal actually be normal after health orders are lifted

As the state of Ohio starts transitioning from required health orders to individual responsibility regarding the control of the spread of COVID-19, there is still a lot of confusion.
Allen County Public Health is holding its final mass vaccination clinic on May 20th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the old Knights of Columbus. Only 31% of Allen County residents are vaccinated and health officials hope that increases before the June 2nd date set for all health orders in Ohio to be lifted. While some feel things will be back to normal that day, others say it may not be.
Tami Gough ACPH Prevention & Health Services Director explains, “Unfortunately that normal is going to be a little different. We may have employers who prefer that their staff continue to wear masks just so they don’t find themselves in a situation where their workforce is depleted because they have COVID going around again. So again, because we don’t have to doesn’t mean we still can’t continue to take precautions if we want to.”
Health officials believe people are more educated about better hygiene not to spread germs and are asking people to be kind and considerate to others and the decision they make on continued efforts to prevent the spread of COVID. Currently, vaccinated individuals don’t have to mask in their daily routine. Unvaccinated individuals are required to still mask up.