The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol handled a serious single vehicle crash just before 1 o’clock Sunday morning. 38-year-old Justin Taylor of Willshire was traveling north on State Route 49 near Piqua Road, when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a culvert. Taylor was ejected from his pickup truck and was flown to a Fort Wayne Hospital in serious condition. Troopers says that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.
Media Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Van Wert Post
Willshire Township – On November 7, 2021, at approximately 12:49 A.M.., troopers with the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on State Route 49 near Piqua Road in Van Wert County.
Justin Taylor, age 38, of Willshire, was operating a 2001 Chevrolet S10 northbound on State Route 49 when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a culvert. Mr. Taylor was ejected from the vehicle. Mr. Taylor was taken by Life Flight to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana with serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected in the crash.
The Van Wert Post was assisted by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, Wren Fire and EMS and Delpha Towing. The crash remains under investigation.