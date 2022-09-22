Wilson talks about her campaign during Auglaize Co. Fall Dinner

With a little more than 45 days until the November 8th election, the Auglaize County Democrats heard from some of their top candidates. Including 4th district congressional candidate Tamie Wilson who laid out her vision if she makes it to Washington D.C. Wilson says she got into the race because she believes that women need a seat at the table when it comes to national policies that affect women's rights and lives. But that is only one of the issues that she is standing behind.

“One of the things that I want to do is make America safer,” says Wilson. “I want to help reduce mass violence, school shootings, domestic terrorism, domestic violence, and the growth of miss and disinformation in our internet and social media. I think that is really important.”

