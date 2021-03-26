Winds overnight gusted up to 58mph, with peak winds occurring in the 4-6am time-frame. Winds are decreasing rather quickly in strength this morning. By afternoon, winds will decrease to the 10-15mph range. Expect mostly cloudy skies through the day, but things will dry out. Highs will top out in the middle 50s.
A quiet Friday night is in store. Clouds will remain stubborn, likely keeping temperatures into the low 40s. Winds will not be any concern, only at 5-10 mph.
Saturday will be a nice day, and by far the best day this weekend! Clouds should break up for partly sunny skies, and temperatures look to surge well into the 60s. A cold front arrives Saturday night, bringing scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Any severe weather looks to stay southwest of our area. Unfortunately, another threat for tornadoes in portions of the South.
Sunday, temperatures fall from the 50s early into the 40s during the afternoon. It looks quite windy, but nowhere as gusty as our recent wind event. Gusts could reach 40mph during the afternoon. Showers early will give way to partly sunny skies by afternoon.
A roller coaster ride is ahead as we close March and say hello to April. Next week starts sunny with a warming trend, then showers return late Tuesday night through Wednesday with a cold front. This front will bring a big drop in temperatures, with winter-like conditions possible for Thursday. Some spots may not escape the 30s for highs. However, this is a quick hitting cold blast. Data is suggesting very mild weather quickly surges in next weekend into the following week.