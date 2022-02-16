The story today is unseasonably mild weather along with gusty winds. Highs are forecast to reach the middle 50s with increasing clouds. Wind gusts could reach between 40 to 50 mph at times. A few sprinkles could develop toward sunset, but overall dry weather can be expected.
Mild weather continues tonight with most areas staying in the lower 50s. Scattered light showers are expected, then steady and heavier rainfall will develop over the area after 5AM.
Expect soaking, heavy rainfall Thursday. In the span of roughly 12 hours, 1 to 2" of rain will fall. Flooding is a big concern with the snow melt and frozen ground. A flood watch is out for areas generally along and north of U.S. 30.
Unfortunately, rain is only one of several issues with tomorrow's storm. Temperatures are forecast to crash late in the day as the moisture sticks around. This leads to a transition to freezing rain from mid-afternoon to early evening north to south. The timeline now is for a switch to ice around 1-3PM for Defiance to Napoleon, 3-5PM from Van Wert, Ottawa, to Findlay, then 5-7PM for Wapakoneta, Sidney, Kenton. The switch from rain to ice looks to happen around 5PM in Lima, but that estimate could change. Remember freezing rain "looks" like rain falling from the sky, but it starts to create an icy glaze as it hits surface temperatures that are plunging below 32°.
The window of freezing rain should be a few hours in most areas. The warm ground from early in the day should help initially, so our current forecast is for up to a tenth inch of icing. This is not an ice storm, but it is all about impacts as icy travel is looking likely Thursday evening.
Some light snow is expected on the backside of the storm, most likely 9PM to midnight around Lima. Snow accumulations are the lower concern with an inch or less for many areas. We could see a band of 1-3" cut from northern Van Wert to northwest Putnam counties, then a sharp ramp-up to 3-6" in central Defiance county. Our far southeast areas toward Bellefontaine may not see any snow.
Bottom-line, flooding followed by a flash freeze along with freezing rain is the main concern. Hazardous travel conditions will be likely Thursday evening and night, with slick conditions extending through Friday morning. Sunshine and cold weather can be expected for Friday and Saturday, then spring-like for Sunday.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!