Wine experts suggest Italian Prosecco for the New Year's toast

When the clock strikes 12 sometimes you need to raise a glass to bring in the New Year. But what you put in that glass could be widely debated. For this New Year's toast wine experts suggest buying Italian Prosecco.
This sparkling wine is sweet and is relatively cheaper than other wine options. You can buy Prosecco anywhere between $15 and $20. Wine experts say it's not just the price that makes this sparkling wine so great, it's also the taste.
"It has that light, airy, bubbly, type feel to it, but it also has wonderful tasty notes of tropical fruits, banana, and cremes so it’s really enjoyable to drink and also enjoyable to ring in the new year with,” said Marc Reinicke, the Vine Bellissimo co-owner.
Moscato and champagne are also other suggested options for the New Year’s toast.