As many Ohioans patiently wait to hear who will win the final Vax-A-Million drawing on Wednesday, we had the chance to speak with Dr. Chris Ward. Ward is the most recent winner and we asked her about what she'll do with the money.
One in three and a half million people…the odds for winning the Vax-A-Million drawing are not in your favor. But luckily for the University of Findlay professor Dr. Chris Ward, they were on June 16th, a day that will change her life forever.
One thing she says she would do differently- answering a call from a random number, which just so happened to be Gov. Mike DeWine.
"Check your voicemail because when I got the first phone call I let it go and he called again," commented Dr. Chris Ward. "So maybe if I would've checked my voicemail after the first phone call I would've answered the second one."
We asked Dr. Ward if she plans on making any big life changes. She's says quitting her job is not part of the plan.
"I was prepping for classes in the fall and I had what I thought was these really interesting projects. We're going to be working with the recycling program and helping students understand what it means to recycle. And for me, that's what my life has been about for the last, oh I don't know, 16 years at the university, and I don't see that changing you know for the next couple years," explained Ward.
Kirby Overton, Dean of the College of Business at the University of Findlay, says she's not surprised that Ward is staying.
"I mean I figured retirement was probably like a glimmer of a thought but it wasn't too much of a question if she was going to come back or not," said Overton.
"Every day when I meet another student, it's an opportunity to create a relationship and I really do enjoy that part of my job," added Ward.
Ward says she plans to donate and invest most of the money. Her big splurge when asked...
"My friends that golf with me tell me that I have this kind of mixed bag of clubs and I need to get a new set of clubs and splurge. So, I may splurge on a new set of golf clubs," admitted Ward.
Ward encouraging anyone she knows, to get the shot.