Press Release from the Lima Symphony Orchestra: Lima, OH (May 2, 2023) – On April 29th, the Friends of the Symphony hosted the 61st annual “Young Artists Competition” in Yoder Recital Hall on the campus of Bluffton University. The competition featured woodwind, brass, and piano performers. Cash awards were presented to eight finalists after a finalist concert was held that evening. This year's eight finalists were:
- 1st Place Junior Wind/Brass ($600): Matthew Hrinda, saxophone, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York
- 2nd Place Junior Wind/Brass ($400): Estel Vivo Casanovas, saxophone, Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York
- 1st Place Junior Piano ($600): Derek Szlauer, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan
- 2nd Place Junior Piano ($400): Victor Shlyakhtenko, Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin, Ohio
- 1st Place Senior Wind/Brass ($1,000): James O’Donnell, saxophone, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio
- 2nd Place Wind/Brass ($700): Lingxiao Li, saxophone, University of Iowa School of Music, Iowa City, Iowa
- 1st Place Senior Piano ($1,000): Tianmi Wu, Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music, Cincinnati, Ohio
- 2nd Place Senior Piano, ($700): Dina Kasman, Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, Bloomington, Indiana
Including both a Junior and Senior Division, these competitors represent the finest Universities and Conservatories in the country. The winners of this renowned competition receive cash prizes. In addition to cash prizes, division finalists may be invited to appear as a guest soloist with the Lima Symphony at a performance in a future season, upon recommendation of the Lima Symphony Orchestra Music Director. The junior division is for competitors ages 17-21 enrolled in a college or conservatory degree program. The senior division is for competitors ages 22-26 enrolled in a college or conservatory degree program.