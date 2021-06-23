Winners of the final Vax-A-Million announced

The Vax-A-Million drawing comes to a close with the final one million dollar winner and student winner announced.

Although last week's one million dollar winner is from Findlay, this week's winner is Esperanza Diaz who is from Cincinnati. Taking home the fifth full-ride scholarship is Sydney Daum from Brecksville in Cuyahoga County. After five weeks of drawings, more than three million people around the state tried to bring home the money, while more than 154,000 12 to 18-year-olds entered for a chance to win the scholarship. At the end of the incentive, more than five and a half million Ohioans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

