Winter coat drive to be held in early October through Salvation Army

Preparing for the cold weather, the Salvation Army in Lima is holding a winter coat distribution.
On October 5th through the 7th, families are welcome to stop in the Salvation Army to grab coats and other winter gear ahead of the season. Families will have to bring proof of household members along with proof of income and expenses.
The Salvation Army has been collecting coats since August of last year and will have plenty to give out in all sizes.
Debbie Stacy, the Major at the Salvation Army says, “We’re in Ohio the weather changes quickly so we want to get the coats out there, especially for those older ones who may be waiting on the bus, the younger kids who are waiting on the bus. We also provide them with hats and gloves as they last so they can bundle up and stay warm and healthy.”
They are also using this opportunity to get families signed up for Christmas assistance.
The Salvation Army is located at 614 E. Market Street in Lima. They will be open from 9AM-11:30AM and 1-3PM October 5th through the 7th for the coat drive. You must bring social security cards, state-issued identification and birth certificates for household members as well as proof of income and expenses.