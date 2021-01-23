A group of local residents were able to take in nature on Saturday.
A Winter Hike was scheduled at Harmon Woodlands Park for a group of nine people. Led by Naturalist Dan Hedges, residents were able to take in nature and relax at the same time.
"It's all about a connection with nature and the outdoors. I see my role as fostering this relationship with nature outside," said Dan Hedges. "I'm teaching them a little about what we see and what we are hearing and experiencing outside... but its really just a means to get outside... sometimes people need just a little bit of a push."
The Winter Hike was offered at no cost to the group.