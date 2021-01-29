Most of our snows this season have barely been enough to cover the grass, but a storm system this weekend looks to deliver our biggest snow for the season so far. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Saturday evening through Sunday evening to raise awareness that travel impacts are likely to occur.
Overall, it looks like the storm may come in two rounds, with the main course of the event coming from the first round which arrives Saturday night through Sunday morning. The leading edge of the snow will approach our southwest areas ~8PM Saturday, then expand northeast to encompass the entire area by midnight. The snow will fall heavily at times through mid-morning Sunday. Right now, we look to see 3-5" by noon Sunday. The afternoon hours will bring some "lulls" in the activity, with the chance for some rain to mix in as temperatures spike above freezing for several hours. Sunday evening through Monday morning, snow looks to fill back in, but not as heavy as the first round. An extra 1-2" may fall Sunday night, making roads snow-covered once again for the Monday morning commute.
Our current forecast will go with a 4-7" range of accumulation through the event. This will be a heavy, wet snow, making it a challenge to shovel, but great for the kids to build snowmen or go sledding. Some changes to the amounts are possible as we get closer. We will keep you updated on TV and social media through the weekend.