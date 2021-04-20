A very unusual forecast for the 20th of April. The approaching snow has prompted the National Weather Service to place our area under a winter weather advisory. Despite the very warm ground temperatures, the snow will fall during the night-time hours and fall at heavy enough rates to accumulate and cause travel problems.
TIMING: Many areas remain dry this morning. Scattered rain increases during the afternoon, especially northwest of Lima. Rain will transition to snow around Defiance county toward 5pm, closer to 7pm in Lima, then 9pm closer to Indian Lake in Logan county. Once that transition occurs, snow falls at a moderate to heavy pace. Snow will decrease and gradually taper in the 3-6am window. Drying out beyond that.
TOTALS: Given this is a nighttime event and the snowfall rates are forecast to reach 1" per hour at times, it seems reasonable to think most of us will receive 2 to 4" of accumulation, especially on grass and elevated objects. There is actually some concern that higher amounts could be realized, particularly areas northwest of Lima. Totals should be closer to 1-2" in our far southeast toward Bellefontaine.
IMPACTS: Heavy snow rates will create a slush on the roadways, with roads becoming fairly snow-covered during the heavier periods of snow. Portions of the area may need plows to clear roads for a time tonight. Visibility will also be limited. The snow does move out quick enough that travel should be in good shape as the peak morning commute takes place.
Most of the snow will have melted away by Wednesday afternoon thanks to sunshine. Temperatures tank to the middle and upper 20s Thursday morning, damaging any tender and sensitive plants. Finally, a quiet forecast late week as temperatures slowly recover. Back to 50° late Thursday, then near 60° Friday. A system could bring some chilly rain showers on Saturday, then a sunnier/dry stretch takes hold Sunday through early next week. A strong surge of warmth will push highs well into the 70s by Tuesday.