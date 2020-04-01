Wisconsin man pleads not guilty to alleged rape in Delphos

A Wisconsin man accused of rape in Delphos has entered a plea in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Alcides Lucas Ordonez-Cruz pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and endangering children. Ordonez-Cruz was arrested by the U.S. Marshal's service in early March in Kentucky. The 27-year-old was wanted by the Delphos Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member in December of last year. Law enforcement in his home state of Wisconsin couldn't find him and believe he fled the state because he was wanted in Ohio. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. He has a pre-trial set for next Wednesday, April 8th.

 

