Wisconsin man wanted on a rape charge in Delphos

A Wisconsin man was picked up in Kentucky for alleged sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in Delphos.
27-year-old Alcides Lucas Ordonez-Cruz was arrested by the U.S. Marshall service early Wednesday afternoon in Kentucky. He was wanted by the Delphos Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a family member in December of 2019. Ordonez-Cruz is being held on the charge of Rape. Law enforcement in his home state of Wisconsin couldn't find him and believe he fled the state because he was wanted in Ohio. They are awaiting a formal extradition to bring him back to Van Wert County to face charges.
Media Release from Delphos Police Department: 3/12/20: A Wisconsin man is currently being held in the Barren County Jail in the state of Kentucky, after he was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service early yesterday afternoon.
Delphos City Police have identified the Fugitive as ALCIDES LUCAS ORDONEZ-CRUZ (AGE 27) OF KENOSHA WISCONSIN. Wanted Fugitive Captured in Kentucky.
The police report indicates the following:
On 2-7-2020 at 10:38 p.m. Delphos Police were notified by the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin, that an investigation revealed that Cruz, may have sexually assaulted a family member while visiting a relative in Delphos, Ohio in December of 2019.
City Police Investigators were able to obtain an arrest warrant issued out of the Van Wert Municipal Court on 2-8-2020 on a charge of Rape, a Felony of the 1st degree. Kenosha, WI. police officers could not locate Cruz and believed he fled the state of Wisconsin to avoid his arrest by Ohio authorities.
Delphos Investigators continued to work with multiple agencies in trying to locate and arrest this defendant. The entire case was recently presented to the March session of the Van Wert County Grand Jury for criminal indictments.
City Investigators were already working with Agents at the United States Marshall Service at the Toledo, Ohio Office in this case. The investigation culminated on March 10th 2020 at around 2:30 p.m., when the U.S. Marshalls in Bowling Green, Kentucky, raided a residence in that state.
Marshalls took the wanted fugitive into custody without incident.
The defendant is awaiting formal extradition back to Ohio where he will be held in the Van Wert County Jail. No court date is yet set.
The investigation does continue, and no more information is available at this time.
Delphos Police would like to thank everyone who assisted them in this investigation.
Kenosha Wisconsin Police Department.
Van Wert Prosecutor Eva Yarger.
Van Wert Municipal Court Judge, Hon. Jill Straley
Van Wert Common Plea’s Judge Hon. Kevin Tayler
Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office
United States Marshall Service, Toledo Office
United States Marshall Service, Bowling Green Kentucky Office
Department of Homeland Security, Toledo / Cleveland Ohio