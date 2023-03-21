Witnesses take the stand in Day 2 of the trial of Demarco Morris

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Witnesses and police officers took the stand on the second day of the trial of Demarco Morris.

Witnesses take the stand in Day 2 of the trial of Demarco Morris

Morris is facing murder charges for shooting Davion Latson in September of 2021 following an argument. Morris says it was in self-defense. Witnesses took the stand to answer questions about what went on that night of the shooting. Lima police officers also testified today about the incident and finding Morris hiding in a shed hours after the shooting.

Witnesses take the stand in Day 2 of the trial of Demarco Morris

There was more law enforcement in the courtroom on day two of the trial, following arguments that broke out between people in the gallery and the hallway before the trial started Monday. Judge Terri Kohlrieser did charge one person with contempt of court and put them in jail for making comments when he was asked to leave.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Assignment Editor

Hello! I am the assignment editor here at Your Hometown Stations. If you have a story idea, you can email us at newsrelease@wlio.com.

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.