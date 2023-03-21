Witnesses take the stand in Day 2 of the trial of Demarco Morris

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Witnesses and police officers took the stand on the second day of the trial of Demarco Morris.
Morris is facing murder charges for shooting Davion Latson in September of 2021 following an argument. Morris says it was in self-defense. Witnesses took the stand to answer questions about what went on that night of the shooting. Lima police officers also testified today about the incident and finding Morris hiding in a shed hours after the shooting.
There was more law enforcement in the courtroom on day two of the trial, following arguments that broke out between people in the gallery and the hallway before the trial started Monday. Judge Terri Kohlrieser did charge one person with contempt of court and put them in jail for making comments when he was asked to leave.