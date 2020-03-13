West Ohio Community Action Partnership will be closing Head Start and Early Head Start classes and home visits for the next three weeks, March 16th through April 3rd, 2020. We want to ensure the health and safety of our children, families, and staff. This action is due to the Coronavirus (COID-19) and is based on recommendations from the Office of Head Start to follow the school closings in Ohio. All classes are scheduled to resume on April 6th, 2020. Families affected by the center closings will be contacted and social services will continue to be provided during the closings.
West Ohio CAP will continue to monitor the guidance from the Office of Head Start, Department of Health & Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and keep everyone updated on all decisions regarding agency programs.
Any further questions, please contact Phyllis Montrose, Child Development Services Director at 419-227-2586.