WOCAP debuts newly constructed early learning center

Showers and thunderstorms expected. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall. High 77F. Winds S shifting SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1"-2" of rain expected with locally higher amounts possible..
Tonight
Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
The West Ohio Community Action Partnership, known as WOCAP, held a public open house for their new facility on the south end of Lima.
The West Ohio CAP Early Learning Center will open its doors for full operations next month in August. The early learning center will house two early head start classrooms serving children from birth to 3 years of age and four head start classrooms serving children from 3 years of age to 5 years of age. Several years ago, WOCAP received funding to construct this new facility for Allen County families that meet the income eligibility requirement to better fulfill their mission.
"The impact that it has for the community; we're going to give 40 head start children, actually it's 80, 80 children that are going to be off their way to kindergarten an extra start- just give them a nice learning environment so that they'll be ready when they start kindergarten. So important that they have a good beginning, and that's our goal at WOCAP is to give them that beginning and be able to flourish once they get into the public schools," says Phyllis Montrose, Child Development Services Director, WOCAP.
If you would like to submit an application, you can visit WOCAP's website at www.wocap.org or call their toll-free number at 844-221-9447.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.