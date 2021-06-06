WOCAP given additional funds for rent, mortgage, utilities, and property tax help

The West Ohio Community Action Partnership can continue helping renters and homeowners catch up on bills after receiving additional funds. Rent, mortgage, utilities, and more can be covered through the COVID relief money the nonprofit was given.
New to their assistance is paying property taxes scheduled up to April of last year. A few main requirements to receive the financial aid include having an income below 80% of the area median, and a copy of an eviction, past rent, or utility shutoff. WOCAP CEO Jackie Fox says even though many are returning to work, bills over the last year are still piling up.
"Those are things that are still happening in our community. Maybe not to the extent that we had it before," says Fox. "But even folks that say are back to work, but they still owe some back pay or some back mortgage because of the pandemic, they are eligible for our assistance as well."
Fox asks those interested to be patient as they sort through the large amount of requests sent in every day. A full list of required eligibility, documents, and applications can be found on wocap.org.
To be eligible for assistance, applicants need:
1. An income below 80% Area Median Income (AMI)
2. An eviction or past due rent notice
3. Past due mortgage or tax notice
4. Proof of income for the last 90 days
5. Lease agreements (for rent)
6. Landlord contact information/verification form (filled out by landlord)
7. A hardship due to COVID-19 pandemic
8. A copy of the utilities bill demonstrating the account has been shut off, is in disconnect status or is past due