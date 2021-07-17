WOCAP holds community appreciation day

The West Ohio Community Action Partnership held their first community event since the pandemic hit on Saturday.
WOCAP invited people out to Martin Luther King Junior Park for their community appreciation and resource day. Several family organizations were set up in tents offering information and resources to people who attended.
They were also offering free lunch, arts and crafts for the kids, and even plants and flowers to take home to the garden. WOCAP says it’s important to them to have these community outreach events.
Angela Montgomery, the child and family service manager at WOCAP says, “I know that for us, WOCAP provides so many services but it’s always they have to come to us, so I feel that as part of WOCAP we need to reach out to our community so they know that we’re still there and out in the public.”
For more information on WOCAP and the resources available, you can visit wocap.org.