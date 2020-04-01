WOCAP looking to help individuals who qualify during pandemic

Another social agency getting dollars to help with those seeing an impact financially with the coronavirus crisis.
West Ohio Community Action Partnership is urging anyone that has lost wages to contact them to see if they can be of service. They may be able to assist with utility bills and rent if you are income-eligible. While major utility companies are diverting shut-offs and disconnects WOCAP encourages people to pay as much as they can now and not what until June.
Executive Director Jackie Fox says, “That order only goes to June so if you don’t make your electric payments or your gas payments and you just save it up for June that balloon payment will be larger. You’re gonna have to pay it. There will be disconnects after that order expires.”
Fox says they also have gotten $150,000 to help with homelessness during the pandemic.