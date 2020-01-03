WOCAP throws a retirement party for treasured employee

WOCAP is paying a special tribute to one of their most treasured employees.
The organization threw a retirement party this afternoon(1/3/20) for Mary Collins who has been with them for 43 years. She began her journey there in 1976, as an assistant teacher with Headstart. Since then, Collins has worked her way up to an education coordinator and classroom supervisor. Looking back, Collins is very appreciative of her time here and being able to help make a difference in so many kids' lives.
"When I was in the classroom teaching, and just going back and seeing the difference in the children, and how families have changed and how the children have changed, and look back and see some of the students that I've had that are actually working with WOCAP now. So those are some great moments and memories that you can see the progress of what you have brought a child from," said mary collins, WOCAP employee of 43 years.
Collins plans to spend her retirement helping the community and working with her husband who is a pastor at St. James.