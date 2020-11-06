The Lima Police Department arrested a woman Friday morning after leading them on a chase through residential neighborhoods.
22-year-old Cidra Billiel is being held in the Allen County Jail on the charge of Failure to Comply with an Order of a Peace Officer. Officers tried to pull her over just before 4 a.m. Friday morning for a traffic violation. She refused to pull over and the pursuit began. Billiel led officers in and out of the Lima city limits through neighborhoods and business districts on the east side of the city, speeds reached up to 70 mph. When she finally stopped, she got out of the car and started to run on foot. Officers pursued with a K-9. The dog bit her and she was tased before she was taken into custody.
Officers also found suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia. She may be facing additional charges.
