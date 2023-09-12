September 12, 2023 Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: On 09-12-23 at 1633 hours officers responded a harassment complaint in the 10000 block of TR 89. A female was allegedly swinging a shovel at persons in that area.
Upon their arrival the female fled in a vehicle, heading westbound on TR 89. She was pursued southbound on CR 140, eastbound on Westfield Drive, southbound on Stanford Parkway, eastbound on W. Main Cross Street, northbound on I-75, eastbound on CR 99, and southbound on N. Main Street. Spike Strips were deployed at N. Main Street and Bell Avenue, which successfully deflated all four of her tires. The pursuit continued southbound on N. Main Street, eastbound on E. Melrose Avenue, in to the parking lot of Crawford Station Apartments, on to the sidewalks, then westbound on E. Melrose Avenue again. The pursuit continued northbound on Jennifer Lane, on to the sidewalks again, then westbound on E. Melrose Avenue again. The pursuit continued northbound on N. Blanchard Street, east through a grassy area, and came to a stop in the 2200 block of N. Blanchard Street. The pursuit was 9.8 miles long.
The female was taken in to custody without further incident. There were no injuries during the pursuit. She is currently incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center on a charge of Fleeing and Eluding ORC 2921.331(b) (Felony of the 3rd degree).
The female suspect is Jessica Onan of Findlay, Ohio.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted during the pursuit.
TYPE OF INCIDENT: Vehicle Pursuit
DATE/TIME OF INCIDENT: 09-12-23 at 1633 hours
LOCATION OF INCIDENT: 10000 block of TR 89 to 2200 block of N. Blanchard Street