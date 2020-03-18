A morning fire in Celina has left one home unlivable.
The Celina Fire Department was called out to a fire at 229 E. Market St. around 8 a.m. The house was engulfed in flames and the fire chief is calling the home a total loss. One woman was home during the fire, but made it out safely. The chief believes the fire started on the first floor before entering the walls and up to the second floor attic. It took the fire crews about a half hour to get the blaze under control. Siding on the building next door was damaged as well.
"We got the call a little after 8 o' clock at 8:06 of a woman screaming," Chief Doug Wolters said. "We wasn't sure if she was out of the house at the time. When we arrived on the scene the house was -- heavy smoke and fire coming out of the house."
No cause has been determined and remains under investigation.